1nvest lists emerging Asian markets ETF on the JSE

The JSE now has 92 ETF listings with a combined market capitalisation of R118bn

18 August 2022 - 14:02 Garth Theunissen

1nvest, a specialist provider of index-tracking investment solutions, has listed a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) on the JSE, which aims to give SA investors exposure to eight rapidly growing emerging markets in Asia.

The 1nvest MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Feeder ETF began trading on the JSE on Thursday, providing direct rand-denominated exposure to companies in some of Asia’s most dynamic and fast-growing emerging markets...

