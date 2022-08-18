1nvest lists emerging Asian markets ETF on the JSE

US crude stocks fell 7.1-million barrels in the week to August 12, Energy Information Administration data shows
While the rate declined by 2011, it then climbed as policing was replaced by vigilantism
The city has already requested control of the ailing metro rail system and is reducing its reliance on Eskom as a means to counter dysfunctional service delivery
The party’s internal leadership contest in December is expected to gain momentum once the the nomination process kicks off
The JSE now has 92 ETF listings with a combined market capitalisation of R118bn
The rand will continue to lose value if we don't adopt policies that create a superior emerging market with a far lower risk premium
The claim by Sars that it costs the country R31bn is wrong — the real cost is about R4bn a year
The president said the meeting, held in DRC, looked at ‘very positive’ initiatives that Sadc member states have embarked on
Fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortjé make full use of conducive conditions to rip through the England top order
New carbon fibre kit from Zyrus Engineering means school runs in electric minivans will be anything but boring
1nvest, a specialist provider of index-tracking investment solutions, has listed a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) on the JSE, which aims to give SA investors exposure to eight rapidly growing emerging markets in Asia.
The 1nvest MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Feeder ETF began trading on the JSE on Thursday, providing direct rand-denominated exposure to companies in some of Asia’s most dynamic and fast-growing emerging markets...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
1nvest lists emerging Asian markets ETF on the JSE
The JSE now has 92 ETF listings with a combined market capitalisation of R118bn
1nvest, a specialist provider of index-tracking investment solutions, has listed a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) on the JSE, which aims to give SA investors exposure to eight rapidly growing emerging markets in Asia.
The 1nvest MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Feeder ETF began trading on the JSE on Thursday, providing direct rand-denominated exposure to companies in some of Asia’s most dynamic and fast-growing emerging markets...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.