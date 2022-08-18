×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Money & Investing

Crack open the piggy bank

SA banks’ Covid provisioning has left them cash flush and a good shareholder bet — even if higher interest rates add to the country’s economic blues

BL Premium
18 August 2022 - 05:00 JACO VISSER

Higher interest rates are a blessing and a slight curse to banks. Or at least, that’s the case under “normal” conditions when a central bank does its bit to  cool an overheated economy.

But when interest rates need to be hiked, and the economy is as brittle as SA’s, the curse can easily change from “slight” to “severe”. Fragile balance sheets — both those of consumers and businesses — may cost banks dearly when these customers start to miss payments or close shop. This is where SA banks find themselves: operating in a beaten-down economy with globally induced inflation firing on all cylinders...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.