Santam sees big drop in headline earnings due to KZN floods

Insurer expects Heps to fall up to 62% after lower underwriting results, lower investment income and flood claims

16 August 2022 - 19:14 Nico Gous

Santam will report a big drop in interim headline earnings due to lower underwriting results and investment income, and the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

Headline earnings per share (Heps) is expected to be down 43%-62% to 327c-491c for the six months to end-June, the short-term insurer said in a trading statement on Tuesday...

