Absa unveils bold green energy financing plans
The bank is confident its funding of renewable energy projects, currently at R23bn, will double as a total percentage of group loans by 2030
Absa, SA’s third-largest bank by market capitalisation, has ambitious renewable energy financing targets for the next eight years, and is confident its funding of these projects will double as a total percentage of group loans by 2030.
As the country embarks on a huge power liberalisation project as part of the energy crisis plan launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa last month, funding requirements by independent power producers for renewable projects are expected to increase substantially. ..
