×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Money & Investing

BUY NOW, PAY LATER

Payflex’s retail revolution

Buy-now-pay-later services such as Payflex are on a tear in SA — but will they rip into listed retailers’ lucrative credit books?

BL Premium
18 August 2022 - 05:00 Adele Shevel

The buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) revolution is moving into high gear in SA — and could be worth about R2bn by the end of this year, from almost nothing four years ago. But whether this will become a major threat to listed retailers’ vast credit books, or simply a leg-up for local sales, remains to be seen. 

“BNPL makes up 2%-3% of total online retail spend and, at its current growth rate, this could reach 10%-15% in the next two years,” says Paul Behrmann, CEO of local group Payflex, which was set up in SA in 2018...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.