Companies / Financial Services

Cape Town Stock Exchange eyes quadrupled growth by end of financial year

The fast-growing fintech stock exchange secured R85m in its capital raise, vowing to grow to be ‘significantly bigger’ come year-end

23 August 2022 - 13:54 Michelle Gumede

The Cape Town Stock Exchange (CTSE) has raised R85m to fund ongoing growth and expansion, forecasting growth to quadruple by February as it anticipates R20bn in equity listings before the end of the financial year.

Speaking to Business Day, the CEO of the CTSE, Eugene Booysen, said that after a successful and oversubscribed capital raise, the exchange’s outlook was positive anticipating growth and investment of a combined R40bn to come into the bourse by year-end...

