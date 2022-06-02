Buildings developer Heartwood declares maiden dividend
Payout amounts to R2m, despite plunging profit of company focusing on the urban logistics sector
02 June 2022 - 16:18
Commercial and warehouse buildings developer Heartwood Properties has declared its first dividend, of 1.52c, amounting to an R2m payout, although its profit fell more than a third.
“We have a policy of selling some assets after a four to five-year initial period has been implemented, which then allows us to pay dividends,” CEO John Whall said on Thursday when the company released results for the year to end-February...
