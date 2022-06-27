Companies / Retail & Consumer CA Sales only the second listing on JSE for the year Companies on the local bourse now at 313, with an overall market capitalisation of more than R19.3-trillion B L Premium

CA Sales, a retail distribution and warehousing firm has listed on the JSE, the first listing in four years from a local company after food producer Libstar joined the bourse in 2018.

It is the second listing in 2022 after Southern Palladium, an Australian firm, acquired a 70% stake in privately held SA-based firm, Miracle Upon Miracle Investments. Southern Palladium has a primary listing on the Australian Stock Exchange...