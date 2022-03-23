Companies / Financial Services POWER Aim high in next green energy bidding round, RMB’s James Formby urges government Formby says government should procure far more than 2,600MW target B L Premium

Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) CEO James Formby has called on the government to “supersize” the amount of power it buys from independent power producers (IPPs) in the upcoming bid window for SA’s renewable energy procurement programme.

The department of mineral resources & energy is expected to open the sixth bid window of SA’s successful Renewable Energy IPP Procurement Programme (REIPPPP) at the end of March. That will see the government procure about 2,600MW for the national grid from IPPs, hot on the heels of the 2,583MW of renewable energy it procured in October 2021 under the REIPPPP’s fifth bid window...