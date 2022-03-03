National SA’s renewable power plans get big boost with investment by UK and Norway Norfund and the UK’s CDC Group have announced they will invest R360m and R240m, respectively, in H1 Capital, an SA-based black-owned company B L Premium

Development finance institutions from Norway and the UK plan to invest R600m in an SA company that will develop solar and wind power projects to generate 2.4GW of renewable energy.

Norwegian investment fund Norfund and the UK’s CDC Group (which will soon be renamed British International Investment) announced in Cape Town on Thursday that they would invest R360m and R240m, respectively, in H1 Capital, an SA-based black-owned and managed renewables investment and development company...