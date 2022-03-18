Anglo American inks agreement as it eyes 100% renewable power in SA
The group has signed a memorandum of understanding with EDF Renewables, aiming for 100% renewable power in SA by 2030
18 March 2022 - 10:57
Global diversified miner Anglo American has signed a memorandum of understanding with energy group EDF Renewables, part of its plan to power all its SA operations with renewable energy by 2030.
The agreement is expected to result in the implementation of between 3GW and 5GW and solar and wind power over the next decade, Anglo American said, stimulating local production and adding to SA’s energy resilience...
