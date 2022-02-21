Cape Town’s drive to move off Eskom grid gets R6m boost
World Bank affiliate IFC donates money to assist with the city’s sustainable energy projects
21 February 2022 - 18:14
Cape Town’s drive to move off Eskom’s grid has received another boost after the International Finance Corporation (IFC), an affiliate of the World Bank, donated close to R6m to assist with the city’s energy transition.
The city said the funds will go towards its sustainable energy projects. The DA-led metro wants to be less reliant on Eskom, the beleaguered power utility that has been struggling to keep the lights on...
