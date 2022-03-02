National SA needs to spend R180bn on electricity transmission by 2030 ‘There is clearly not sufficient grid capacity to connect new generators for the most optimal areas [for renewable generation] in the Eastern- and Northern Cape,’ André De Ruyter says B L Premium

The building of new power stations and renewable energy installations to increase electricity generation represents only one part of the solution needed to address SA’s energy crisis.

New generation capacity needs to be supported by transmission infrastructure that can get the electricity from where it is generated to where it is needed. According to Eskom CEO André de Ruyter, upgrading and expanding the country’s existing transmission infrastructure to accommodate new generation capacity would require spending of R180bn over the next 10 years...