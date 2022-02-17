Companies / Financial Services BDO suspends actuarial head over qualifications dispute Firm suspends Yashoda Ram after the Prudential Authority accused her of misrepresenting her qualifications B L Premium

BDO SA has suspended its head of actuarial services after the Prudential Authority (PA) accused her of misrepresenting her qualifications in a court application by the regulator to have underwriter 3Sixty Life placed under provisional curatorship.

The local unit of the global professional services firm informed Business Day late on Wednesday that it had suspended Yashoda Ram, its actuarial head, after it became aware of alleged discrepancies in the representation of her qualifications. Ram was appointed provisional curator of 3Sixty Life in December 2021 after an urgent application by the PA, which said the underwriter of life and funeral policies had failed to maintain minimum capital and solvency capital requirements...