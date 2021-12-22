National Numsa-linked 3Sixty Life placed under provisional curatorship Move follows after the Prudential Authority applied to the high court as the company failed to restore financial soundness B L Premium

3Sixty Life, an underwriter of life insurance and funeral policies, has been placed under provisional curatorship by the Gauteng high court after an urgent application by the Prudential Authority (PA).

The high court provisionally appointed Yashoda Ram, an employee of BDO SA, as the curator of 3Sixty Life, authorising her to take immediate control of the business and take custody of its assets including cash, investments, stocks and any property owned or managed by the insurer...