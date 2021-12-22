Numsa-linked 3Sixty Life placed under provisional curatorship
Move follows after the Prudential Authority applied to the high court as the company failed to restore financial soundness
22 December 2021 - 13:33
3Sixty Life, an underwriter of life insurance and funeral policies, has been placed under provisional curatorship by the Gauteng high court after an urgent application by the Prudential Authority (PA).
The high court provisionally appointed Yashoda Ram, an employee of BDO SA, as the curator of 3Sixty Life, authorising her to take immediate control of the business and take custody of its assets including cash, investments, stocks and any property owned or managed by the insurer...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now