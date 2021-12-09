Companies / Financial Services JSE publishes ESG disclosure report to guide listed companies Exchange’s sustainability and climate change disclosure guidance will help listed companies faced with a plethora of ESG reporting standards B L Premium

The JSE has released its sustainability and climate change disclosure guidance report for locally listed companies as business around the world come under increasing pressure to shift to a more socially-conscious form of stakeholder capitalism.

The exchange is optimistic that the report will create a transparent and comparable ESG reporting framework for locally listed companies as they deal with a plethora of disclosure and measurement methodologies that often differ between jurisdictions...