JSE publishes ESG disclosure report to guide listed companies
Exchange’s sustainability and climate change disclosure guidance will help listed companies faced with a plethora of ESG reporting standards
09 December 2021 - 12:47
The JSE has released its sustainability and climate change disclosure guidance report for locally listed companies as business around the world come under increasing pressure to shift to a more socially-conscious form of stakeholder capitalism.
The exchange is optimistic that the report will create a transparent and comparable ESG reporting framework for locally listed companies as they deal with a plethora of disclosure and measurement methodologies that often differ between jurisdictions...
