Ninety One says there is growing awareness of a ‘just transition’

Ninety One CEO Hendrik du Toit, who is attending the UN’s 26th climate-change conference (COP26), says there is a growing realisation among world leaders that developing nations need time to transition to less carbon-intensive economic systems.

Speaking from Glasgow, Scotland, where the COP26 conference is taking place, Du Toit said policymakers and investors in industrialised nations were open to the notion that emerging markets be allowed to make a “just transition” to achieving net-zero carbon intensity...