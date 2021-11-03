Ninety One says there is growing awareness of a ‘just transition’
CEO sees an increasing appreciation for a nuanced approach
03 November 2021 - 19:44
Ninety One CEO Hendrik du Toit, who is attending the UN’s 26th climate-change conference (COP26), says there is a growing realisation among world leaders that developing nations need time to transition to less carbon-intensive economic systems.
Speaking from Glasgow, Scotland, where the COP26 conference is taking place, Du Toit said policymakers and investors in industrialised nations were open to the notion that emerging markets be allowed to make a “just transition” to achieving net-zero carbon intensity...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now