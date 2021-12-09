TRACEY DAVIES: Shell – the devil and the deep blue sea

On December 2, activists and citizens in the UK celebrated the announcement that Shell has pulled out of the Cambo oilfield project near the Shetland Islands. At the same time, activists and citizens in SA awaited judgment in an urgent interdict application brought by environmental groups to prevent Shell’s seismic survey off the Wild Coast.

SA faces a smorgasbord of past, present and imminent environmental disasters, but this is the first that has spurred widespread public anger. Shell’s blasting operation in an exploration area it shares with Impact Oil & Gas, a subsidiary of JSE-listed Hosken Consolidated Investments, has sparked petitions, boycotts and protests across SA.

Makhanda high court acting judge Avinash Govindjee was unmoved, dismissing the application with costs — so the environmental groups, which brought the case in the public interest, must pay Shell’s legal fees.

Govindjee gave a brief nod to "growing global concern about the environment", but was more anxious to protect Shell’s contractual obligations and expenditure incurred, and unconvinced by what he described as the "paucity of information on the likely environmental harm". The marine scientists who wrote an open letter to the government last week, emphasising the "growing body of evidence" on the harmful impacts of seismic surveys, would disagree.

But even if the judge were right on this point, there is an established legal principle he failed to consider.

The precautionary principle holds that "a risk-averse and cautious approach must be applied" in cases of uncertainty. It means projects should not go ahead, according to the Constitutional Court in the Fuel Retailers case, "where, due to unavailable scientific knowledge, there is uncertainty as to the future impact of the proposed development".

Sadly, the principle is rarely applied. This small triumph for Shell, a powerful corporation with a long history of environmental devastation in Africa, is testament to the extent to which economic, legal and political systems have been skewed towards protecting commercial interests.

The dissembling way Shell and its lawyers claim surveying will be well regulated and the effects appropriately mitigated, is staggering. These are the same people who regularly complain that SA’s regulatory regime is a shambles. They are right.