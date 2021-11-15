Companies / Financial Services Nazmeera Moola is Ninety One’s first chief sustainability officer In the newly created role, Moola will mobilise dedicated capital to help fund the worldwide transition to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 B L Premium

Ninety One, the asset manager spun out of Investec in March 2020, has appointed Nazmeera Moola as its chief sustainability officer, a newly created role that will require its former head of SA investments to oversee the firm’s sustainability initiatives across its global operations.

Moola, who joined Ninety One in mid-2013, will also be responsible for overseeing the asset manager’s investment integration, advocacy and engagement with investee companies on their transition towards achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. This will include bolstering Ninety One’s efforts to mobilise dedicated capital to help fund the worldwide transition to net zero...