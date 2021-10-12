Companies / Financial Services Ninety One survey reveals overwhelming support for net zero Investors are behind the global move towards net zero carbon emissions but 45% still want competitive returns B L Premium

A survey by asset manager Ninety One, which covered more than 6,000 investors in 10 countries, shows the overwhelming majority support their savings being used to promote transition to net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The group listed in London and Johannesburg, known formerly as Investec Asset Management, released its second Planetary Pulse survey on Tuesday giving insight into the climate-related sentiments of investors from the UK, US, Canada, Italy, SA, Hong Kong, Germany, Denmark, Sweden and Singapore...