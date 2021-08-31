Companies / Financial Services Old Mutual posts interim profit despite R10bn Covid-19 hit The insurance and investment group was forced to bolster Covid-19 provisions by almost R2bn as mortality claims hamper life insurance business B L Premium

Old Mutual swung back into profit in its latest fiscal half-year period despite the tough economic climate and the ongoing effects of Covid-19, which forced it to increase its pandemic-related provisions by almost R2bn.

The insurance and investment group posted a R3.35bn after-tax profit in the six-months to end-June 2021, compared with an almost R6bn loss suffered in the corresponding interim period the previous year, according to its results statement published on Tuesday. That allowed Old Mutual to declare an interim dividend of 25c a share, compared with zero dividend in the previous year’s half-year results...