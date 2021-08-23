Companies / Financial Services FRAUDULENT CLAIMS Covid-19 stokes grim trade in bodies for insurance scams Some criminals go so far as to fraudulently source bodies from mortuaries to make fraudulent claims, says Asisa BL PREMIUM

Surging deaths due to Covid-19 are giving rise to a particularly grim crime with syndicates trading in bodies to make bogus death claims, according to the organisation representing the country’s finance industry.

The Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa), whose members look after about R6-trillion and include some of the country’s largest life insurers, disclosed this as it released data showing a 12% jump in fraudulent and dishonest claims in 2020...