SA scientists keeps tabs on new Covid-19 variant detected in all provinces
The C.1.2. variant has been identified in several other countries, including Botswana, Mauritius and DRC
UPDATED 30 August 2021 - 23:29
Scientists are monitoring mutations of a new variant of Covid-19 present in all provinces, though the newly identified lineage accounts for a small proportion of cases.
A local study flagging the variant — dubbed C.1.2 — was published last week in the preprint server MedRxiv and has yet to be peer reviewed. It has garnered significant attention because the researchers say its multiple mutations have been associated in other variants with increased transmissibility and disease severity...
