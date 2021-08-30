National / Health SA scientists keeps tabs on new Covid-19 variant detected in all provinces The C.1.2. variant has been identified in several other countries, including Botswana, Mauritius and DRC

Scientists are monitoring mutations of a new variant of Covid-19 present in all provinces, though the newly identified lineage accounts for a small proportion of cases.

A local study flagging the variant — dubbed C.1.2 — was published last week in the preprint server MedRxiv and has yet to be peer reviewed. It has garnered significant attention because the researchers say its multiple mutations have been associated in other variants with increased transmissibility and disease severity...