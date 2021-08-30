HEALTH CARE
Discovery says UK’s lower Covid-19 death rate shows value of jabs
Britain credits its early programme for curbing its fatalities in the third wave of the pandemic
30 August 2021 - 05:10
Discovery Holdings says Covid-19 mortality was worse in SA than in the UK and underscores the urgency and critical role of an effective vaccination rollout initiative to curb the virus.
In a trading update on Friday, Discovery, which runs SA’s largest private health insurer, said the UK’s early vaccination programme limited deaths during the third wave of infections. The Financial Times reported last week that the programme saved more than 100,000 lives there...
