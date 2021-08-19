Features / Cover Story How Hillie Meyer’s second coming has revived Momentum Metropolitan It’s not often a company CEO comes back, years later, to right a listing ship. But that’s what happened three years ago, when Hillie Meyer returned to Momentum Metropolitan. A remarkable share price rise in the past year suggests investors believe in Meyer’s overhaul — and the legacy he’s building BL PREMIUM

It was like a tale from classic literature, when a legendary general is recalled from his farm to save Rome. So it was with Hillie Meyer who, in 2018, was recalled to save insurance company Momentum, where he had worked from 1988 to 2005, the last eight of those years as CEO.

Meyer, of course, wasn’t literally taken back from the plough. While he has interests in two wine brands, Luddite and Ataraxia, he was still in the financial services industry, at the modest private equity firm Nodus. There, he kept a low profile; if he did appear on the Sandton cocktail circuit it was in his role as a nonexecutive director of Alexander Forbes...