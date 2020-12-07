Companies / Financial Services COURT ORDER Absa uses broad search-and-seizure powers to plug its data leak Court order reveals the extent of operation granted to the bank after an unlawful data breach affecting 200,000 accounts BL PREMIUM

Absa Bank moved decisively to recover leaked client data after conducting a court-sanctioned search-and-seizure operation late last week that led to the destruction of unlawfully obtained information held by three individuals and a business based in Durban.

A copy of the court order last week that Business Day has seen reveals that the bank sought a so-called Anton Piller order against the four respondents in late November...