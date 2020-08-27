News & Fox / Digital Why Experian handed over 24m people’s data to a crook The Popi Act finally has real teeth to protect people’s data — but delays mean SA’s two biggest cyberattacks will go unpunished BL PREMIUM

The most astounding thing about the Experian security breach of 24-million South Africans’ personal data is not that the credit agency willingly gave the information to a "fraudster", but that Experian will escape unpunished because of years-long delays in finalising legislation.The Protection of Personal Information (Popi) Act only came into effect in July this year and gives companies until next July to comply with regulations.That means the 24-million consumers and 800,000 businesses whose data was handed to a "fraudster" by Experian have no recourse. Similarly, the so-called Master Deeds data breach — where an estimated 60-million South Africans’ details were exposed in 2018 — also won’t be penalised.The Popi Act now finally has some real teeth to protect people’s data. If it had been immediately applicable, Experian could have been fined as much as R10m, while its directors could have been jailed for as long as 10 years.Experian says the breach happened because of a "fraudulent...