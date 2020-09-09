Cyber-crime giving Standard Bank boss sleepless nights
As group continues to advance its evolution to platfrom banking
09 September 2020 - 19:53
The CEO of Standard Bank group, Africa’s largest financial institution by assets, says that cyber-crime is the risk that concerns him most as online criminals intensify their attack on the banking industry.
“The single thing that keeps me up at night — and I am sure it keeps up everybody who is a banker — and that is cyber-crime. The statistics are horrendous,” says Sim Tshabalala, who was speaking at an event on digital disruption hosted by the Association of Black Securities and Investment Professionals (Absip) on Wednesday.
