Cyber-crime giving Standard Bank boss sleepless nights

The CEO of Standard Bank group, Africa’s largest financial institution by assets, says that cyber-crime is the risk that concerns him most as online criminals intensify their attack on the banking industry.

“The single thing that keeps me up at night — and I am sure it keeps up everybody who is a banker — and that is cyber-crime. The statistics are horrendous,” says Sim Tshabalala, who was speaking at an event on digital disruption hosted by the Association of Black Securities and Investment Professionals (Absip) on Wednesday.