Experian finds stolen data on ‘third-party, data-sharing site’
The site was hosted in Switzerland, with the links now disabled and the data removed, the SA information regulator says
03 September 2020 - 19:51
Hours after Experian found data of millions of South Africans on the internet, the credit records company said on Thursday that it has located and shut down the server that stored the data.
The files were located on a secure “third-party, data-sharing site” on the internet from a site hosted in Switzerland. The administrators of the website have disabled the links and the data has been removed, the SA information regulator said in a statement.
