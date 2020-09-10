Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: The land where crime goes unpunished Experian was economical with the truth about its data breach, but disregarding the law has become a bad SA habit BL PREMIUM

Why didn’t Experian immediately tell us that its data had been stolen and dumped onto the internet?

Did the multinational credit agency really think angry South Africans wouldn’t find out it was economical with the truth, when it claimed the data breach of 24-million consumers and 800,000 businesses had been "contained"?