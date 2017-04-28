Capitec price surge a boon for CEO

Fourie’s total guaranteed package for 2017 was R9.83m, which is a 16% increase on financial 2016. On top of this he received a R3.7m short-term incentive payout and a long-term incentive payout of R6.6m. The long-term payout is a combination of options and share appreciation rights.

The group’s remuneration policy focuses on rewarding long-term performance rather than short-term profit gains. It believes executives should not enjoy attractive rewards if shareholders are not benefiting from an increasing share price.

In 2015, about 17.6% of shareholders attending the group’s annual general meeting voted against the remuneration policy. Chris Otto, chairman of the remuneration committee, stated that after this the bank engaged with shareholders to address concerns behind their no vote.

At the 2016 annual general meeting less than 1% of shareholders voted against the policy. Otto said the remuneration committee’s charter encouraged such engagement. It specified that adequate disclosure had to be made to stakeholders to facilitate "constructive engagement".

Capitec’s strong growth in 2017 puts it in third place on the list of SA’s big five banks behind Standard Bank and Absa and ahead of First National Bank (FNB) and Nedbank.

It adds an estimated 120,000 customers a month. But the growth comes at a cost.

The banking ombudsman’s 2016 annual report revealed the regulatory body opened 948 cases of complaints against Capitec during the year, up from 692 in 2015. This put Capitec in third position for the number of complaints, with Standard Bank the biggest offender followed by FNB. Absa was in fourth place and Nedbank fifth.

The number of complaints does not feature on the list of performance criteria used to determine the value of awards paid out to Capitec executives.