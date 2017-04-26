Competition Tribunal approves Citibank’s fine

Citibank’s R69.5m fine proposed by the Competition Commission was approved by the Competition Tribunal on Wednesday after a five-week delay.

The commission accused 18 banks of participating in a foreign exchange trading cartel. Citibank was the first of the 18 banks to reach an agreement, the tribunal said in a statement on Wednesday.

On March 22, the tribunal requested additional information on how the R69.5m settlement had been calculated. In Wednesday’s statement, the tribunal said the fine was less than 10% of Citibank’s annual turnover from SA.