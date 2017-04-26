Companies / Financial Services

Competition Tribunal approves Citibank’s fine

The R69.5m fine for participating in a foreign exchange trading cartel has been approved after a five-week delay

26 April 2017 - 14:53 Robert Laing



Citibank’s R69.5m fine proposed by the Competition Commission was approved by the Competition Tribunal on Wednesday after a five-week delay.

The commission accused 18 banks of participating in a foreign exchange trading cartel. Citibank was the first of the 18 banks to reach an agreement, the tribunal said in a statement on Wednesday.

On March 22, the tribunal requested additional information on how the R69.5m settlement had been calculated. In Wednesday’s statement, the tribunal said the fine was less than 10% of Citibank’s annual turnover from SA.

Citibank admitted guilt to manipulating foreign exchange trades between September 2007 and October 2013.

Besides agreeing to pay the fine, Citibank also agreed to help competition authorities convict the remaining 17 banks accused of being members of the cartel.

"Citibank has already begun supplying information that is helpful to the commission’s investigation," the tribunal said.

The commission’s investigation found banks in the cartel created fictitious bids and offers at particular times. "They assisted each other by allowing a trader with a large open risk position to complete his trades first and by pulling their trades to reserve liquidity for each other instead of trading normally in the market," the tribunal said.

"Citibank additionally admitted to fixing bids, offers and bid-offer spreads in relation to spot trades on rand currency pairs through co-ordination/alignment of the bids, offers, and bid-offer spreads quoted to customers."

