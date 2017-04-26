Commodity price gains ease Standard Banks's bad debts

Richard Hasson, co-head of Electus Fund Managers, said the bad-debt improvements in Standard’s mortgage book had been a "continuing trend" for the past few years, so the main reason for the first quarter’s better impairment results was the performance of the corporate and investment bank.

"[The corporate and investment bank] had high provisions in the first quarter of 2016 on resource companies, as commodity prices at that time were very low and many companies were struggling with high debt levels and poor cash flow generation," said Hasson.

"A year later, resource companies have benefited from higher commodity prices, which resulted in good cash-flow generation which has been deployed to reduce debt levels, hence the lower provisioning levels required at banks on these resource company-related loans."

PSG Wealth portfolio manager Adrian Cloete said commodity prices had plunged in the year before the first half of 2016. "So at that stage … Standard Bank [corporate and business bank], as well as other banks, did the prudent thing and created provisions for impairments they were expecting to occur, given the very tough outlook for commodity producers.

"Commodity prices have recovered from their lows of just more than 12 months ago, so the actual defaults turned out to be less severe than they originally expected," said Cloete.

The bank’s net interest margin also improved compared with the 3.83% recorded for the 2016 year. The Reserve Bank’s decision to hike interest rates a total of 75 basis points between January and March 2016 had a positive effect on the margins.