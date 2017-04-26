Companies

Credit Suisse abandons IPO plans

Financial services company wants to raise $4bn in a rights offering and has abandoned its plans to hold a partial initial public offering of its Swiss business

26 April 2017 - 12:01 Jan-Henrik Förster
Swiss flags fly beside the logo of Credit Suisse in Zurich, Switzerland. Picture: REUTERS
Swiss flags fly beside the logo of Credit Suisse in Zurich, Switzerland. Picture: REUTERS

Zurich — Credit Suisse Group announced plans to raise $4bn in a rights offering, abandoning plans to hold a partial initial public offering (IPO) of its Swiss business.

"We have decided not to pursue a partial initial public offering of our Swiss banking subsidiary Credit Suisse (Schweiz), thus retaining full ownership of a historically stable income stream in our home market of Switzerland and avoiding complexity in the business structure and activities of a key division of the group," the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

A project that began in late 2015, the Swiss listing ran into opposition from analysts and investors, who questioned the merit of splitting a business that generates more pretax profit than other units. Credit Suisse’s shares have rebounded from a record low in July, making it more attractive for the bank to issue equity in the entire company.

Credit Suisse expects its common equity Tier 1 capital, a measure of its ability to absorb losses, to be 13.4% following the capital increase of Sf4bn, which it will propose at an extraordinary shareholder meeting on May 18.

Credit Suisse would be the third major European bank to sell shares this year. Deutsche Bank and UniCredit SpA raised €8bn and €13bn respectively, taking advantage of higher share prices.

European banks have rallied on the prospect that economic growth and rising interest rates could help revive earnings. Still, Credit Suisse is still down more than 30% from when CEO Tidjane Thiam announced the IPO plan in October 2015.

Bloomberg

