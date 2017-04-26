Barclays share move ‘standard action’

Barclays Africa had granted share awards in the form of cash, which would be converted to equity, it said in its 2016 integrated report.

The awards, which were granted in October 2016, are tied to performance targets to be met over the two years ending September 2018.

After the Barclays plc divestment announcement, Barclays Africa’s remuneration committee considered various options to strengthen its ability to retain skills "critical at this time, while also ensuring that we comply with local and international regulations", Barclays Africa said.

"It is also in the interest of investors and regulators that we retain critical leadership talent during this period."

In approving the Barclays plc sell-down of its then 62.3% stake in Barclays Africa, it is likely that the Reserve Bank would have sought certainty that Barclays Africa had taken steps to ensure leadership stability.

"I understand that the executives do not currently have unvested long-term incentives that would normally serve as a retention mechanism. So such an award appears appropriate … to reduce the perceived flight risk," said Harraway.

The R191m split across 74 employees could be seen in the context of the about R200m that Old Mutual plc had proposed to pay CEO Bruce Hemphill as part of that group’s managed separation process.

Barclays plc’s sell-down has weighed on Barclays Africa’s share price, which has lagged the JSE’s banks index by a margin of 13.54% since the transaction was announced on March 1 2016.

Harry Botha, an analyst at Avior Capital Markets, previously told Business Day investors were concerned the sell-down would occur in the open market, creating a stock overhang and reducing the value of the share.