Opinion / Letters

LETTER: State capture fingerprints all over Gazprombank deal

The specs were chosen to suit a single bidder: a Russian contractor, which guarantees opacity

13 December 2023 - 15:32
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
FILE PHOTO: A Gazprombank sign at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 15, 2022. Picture: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV
FILE PHOTO: A Gazprombank sign at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 15, 2022. Picture: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

The news that PetroSA has selected Gazprombank as its contractor to restore its gas-to-liquid refinery at Mossel Bay should come as no surprise to connoisseurs of the ANC government’s corrupt contracts (“PetroSA defends decision to have Russia’s Gazprombank as partner”, December 11).

The fingerprints of state capture are generously displayed. Define the specs to suit a single contractor; choose a Russian party where opacity is guaranteed; choose an amount large enough to hide significant kickbacks; make the investment seem indispensable.

Former president Jacob Zuma wanted to push through a nuclear deal with the Russians. In those early days of state capture, R1-trillion seemed a nice round number. Even 10% of this unimaginable sum comes to R100bn. Now his successors are forced to cobble together many far smaller amounts to set up offshore accounts for the day the gravy train is derailed.

While we know from the Zondo state capture commission that 10% is probably less than the target amount, it still comes to R379m. The Russians hold the money for the nominated beneficiaries in accounts that are well beyond the scrutiny of Western institutions.

Dependence on its Russian counterparties is what keeps the ANC loyal to Vladimir Putin and forces them to antagonise our more important trading partners in the West. It’s also what keeps them travelling to Moscow.

Just because a few billion spent on Mossgas doesn’t seem like much in comparison with the other insane amounts is no reason not to oppose this deal all the way to the highest court.

Michael Fridjhon
Parktown

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

PetroSA defends decision to have Russia’s Gazprombank as partner

Gazprombank Africa selected to help restart the refinery in Mossel Bay
National
2 days ago

Putin-linked cellist moved millions through Swiss accounts, say prosecutors

Four Swiss bankers will appear in court for allegedly failing to determine the identity of the beneficial owner of funds linked to Sergey Roldugin, ...
World
9 months ago

Swiss bankers charged with helping Putin transfer cash

Employees of a Gazprombank subsidiary accused of failing to question the origin of the funds from Putin ally
World
9 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
TRISTEN TAYLOR: A perfect storm for a nuclear ...
Opinion
2.
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: What happens with war when the ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: It is time to call out the ANC’s ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
HILTON TROLLIP: Breaking the system for profit — ...
Opinion
5.
WANDILE SIHLOBO: Animal diseases and port ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

PETER BRUCE: The infantile disorders of our cab’net ministers

Opinion / Columnists

LETTER: Ramaphosa has no spine

Opinion / Letters

Zuma returns after medical treatment in Russia

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.