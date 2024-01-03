Gazprombank funding of PetroSA refinery could threaten other banking ties
Four foreign banks have distanced themselves from any possible deal with the Russian bank
03 January 2024 - 18:34
Four foreign banks have disassociated themselves from state-owned oil company PetroSA’s deal with the Russian Gazprombank to fund the Mossel Bay gas-to-liquid refinery, Africa Intelligence has reported.
A web-based news publisher specialising in political and economic developments in Africa, Africa Intelligence said Jeffries, JPMorgan, Macquarie Bank and Barclays have distanced themselves from the deal with Gazprombank, which is under US sanctions. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.