Sars fails in court bid to recoup more than R1bn from PetroSA
The tax agency allowed refunds on fuel exported from unlicensed depots without raising issues, judge rules
22 January 2024 - 05:00
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) has failed in its attempt to recoup about R1bn from state-owned oil company PetroSA in a case that shows the tax agency allowed companies to export fuel from unlicensed depots for nearly a decade.
Tax law makes provision for Sars to refund excise duties, fuel levies and Road Accident Fund (RAF) levies paid on fuel manufactured in SA but ultimately exported elsewhere...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.