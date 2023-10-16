Companies / Energy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Amplats, Sasol and BMW ink green hydrogen deal

Business Day TV spoke to Amplats' Executive head of Projects

16 October 2023 - 20:59
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The BMW iX5 Hydrogen. Picture: SUPPLIED
The BMW iX5 Hydrogen. Picture: SUPPLIED

South Africa is home to 40% of the world's supply of platinum and palladium and around 80% of the platinum group metals - which are key components in the production of green hydrogen.

Anglo American Platinum has partnered with BMW and Sasol to bring a green hydrogen-powered electric car to South Africa.

Business Day TV discussed the merits of the deal with Amplats' Executive head of Projects, Prakashim Moodlier.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Clock is ticking for Sasfin results
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Truworths CEO Michael Mark sells R83m in shares ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Cosmetics sector wants piece of AfCFTA pie
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Sasol, BMW and Amplats launch pilot fleet of ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Renergen jumps as it laments ‘inappropriate’ ...
Companies / Energy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.