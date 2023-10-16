Business Day TV talks to Richard Court from Argon Asset Management
Prize for economics in itself takes winner Claudia Goldin’s work forward
SA won big at the World Tourism Awards for the seventh consecutive year
DA and EFF reject nomination, alleging she cleared Cyril Ramaphosa in the Phala Phala scandal so she could get the job
Small and medium-sized businesses keen to sell their products via the e-commerce giant can register ahead of its local launch
Expenditure cuts will not exceed government underspending in previous years, finance minister says
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Sabine Dall’Omo, CEO of Siemens Sub-Saharan Africa
News reports say the man was shot in the chest and died in hospital from his wounds. There was no immediate official confirmation of his death
SA coaches won't let players think semifinal will be a walk in the park
Ulysse Nardin resets the rules of engagement
Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day's market movers.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV spoke to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day's market movers.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.