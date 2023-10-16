Sasol, BMW and Amplats launch pilot fleet of hydrogen cars in SA
Companies sign a collaboration agreement at the Green Hydrogen Summit in Cape Town
16 October 2023 - 19:31
Chemicals and energy business Sasol, BMW SA and Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) have announced they will team up to launch a pilot fleet of green hydrogen-powered vehicles in SA.
The companies signed the collaboration agreement on Monday at the SA Green Hydrogen Summit in Cape Town to “bring hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles and supporting hydrogen refuelling technology to SA”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.