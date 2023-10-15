Saldanha Bay municipality launches plans to become energy independent
Tender for 100MW of power will be more than sufficient to provide for Saldanha Bay’s needs
15 October 2023 - 15:57
The Saldanha Bay Municipality on the west coast will launch a tender at the end of October to procure 100MW of baseload power from independent power producers (IPPs).
The power, which needs to come online within three years from when the tender is awarded, will be more than sufficient to provide for the municipality’s total electricity needs...
