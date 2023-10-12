Tribunal bars sale of Sasol sodium cyanide business
Competition watchdog reaffirms an earlier judgment on the proposed sale to Czech Republic-based Draslovka
12 October 2023 - 05:00
The Competition Tribunal has prohibited the proposed sale of Sasol’s sodium cyanide business to Czech Republic-based manufacturer Draslovka, reaffirming the Competition Commission’s 2021 judgment to bar the transaction as anticompetitive.
The R163bn JSE-listed petrochemical major has a country monopoly on sodium cyanide, which is used as a solid or in solution to extract metal ores, and also in metal hardening agents and insecticides, making it essential to the country’s gold mining operations...
