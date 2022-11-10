×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Energy

Montauk Renewables soars on higher gas prices

Revenue for the three months to end-September jumps 40% despite a slip in renewable natural gas output

BL Premium
10 November 2022 - 13:56 Nico Gous

Montauk Renewables, which specialises in the management, recovery, and conversion of biogas into green energy, said revenue surged in it latest quarter on the back of higher gas prices even as output declined slightly.

Gross sales in the three months to end-September jumped 40.5% year on year to $55.9m, while the nine-month figure of $155.9m is 51.6% higher than the previous corresponding period...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.