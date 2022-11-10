Business Day TV talks to Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments
Despite the naysayers, it remains a robust mechanism to restructure and give the firm a fresh start
‘The public protector has approached this investigation with an unwavering commitment to her own preconceived views and biases’
Federal council chair says the EFF’s decision to vote with the DA took the party by surprise
Load-shedding and transportation disruptions from the labour strike at Transnet have badly affected mining activity
Black people constituted 79% of the economically active population and 17% of top management in 2021
Slovakia is affirming rather than softening its conservative stance on minority rights, cementing the cultural division between the EU’s east and west
Coach Roberto Martinez prepared to give Lukaku every chance to reach fitness
The flagship SUV boasts many innovations including the ability to charge your home and another Volvo electric car
Montauk Renewables, which specialises in the management, recovery, and conversion of biogas into green energy, said revenue surged in it latest quarter on the back of higher gas prices even as output declined slightly.
Gross sales in the three months to end-September jumped 40.5% year on year to $55.9m, while the nine-month figure of $155.9m is 51.6% higher than the previous corresponding period...
Montauk Renewables soars on higher gas prices
Revenue for the three months to end-September jumps 40% despite a slip in renewable natural gas output
