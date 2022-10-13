Q&A: SA will need low-cost financing to kick-start green hydrogen economy

Continued progress on sustainability, digitalisation and financial inclusion will be crucial to improving Africa’s appeal and access to investors
Unemployment, rising crime, infrastructure collapse, greylisting and the NPA is missing in action
Foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba urges countries to reconsider after abstaining from UN vote condemning Kremlin’s attempted annexation of four Ukrainian territories
Party files motion of no confidence in Tania Campbell two weeks after voting out Joburg mayor Mpho Phahatse
Aveng bags R16bn worth of new work despite global inflationary pressure, with much of the new business coming from tenders won by its Australia unit
Power outages and a protracted strike at Transnet will also cost the economy dearly in quarter four
The private sector needs to fill the gaps left by a failing state, says resources expert
Left-back calls for help for both Amakhosi strikers
Wings have always been a definitive statement about a vehicle’s handling dynamics while offering a visual punch. Phuti Mpyane discusses five of his favourites
A recent report published by investment bank Goldman Sachs says that policy, affordability and scalability seem to be converging to create unprecedented momentum for the clean hydrogen economy. SA has grand aspirations to become a major producer and exporter of green hydrogen, a fuel produced using renewable energy such as solar.
But Michele Della Vigna, MD and head of energy research for EMEA at Goldman Sachs, told Business Day’s Denene Erasmus that while the country may have plentiful access to renewable and mineral resources, building large-scale green hydrogen projects will also require access to low-cost financing...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Q&A: SA will need low-cost financing to kick-start green hydrogen economy
SA could become a major producer, domestic user and exporter of green hydrogen
A recent report published by investment bank Goldman Sachs says that policy, affordability and scalability seem to be converging to create unprecedented momentum for the clean hydrogen economy. SA has grand aspirations to become a major producer and exporter of green hydrogen, a fuel produced using renewable energy such as solar.
But Michele Della Vigna, MD and head of energy research for EMEA at Goldman Sachs, told Business Day’s Denene Erasmus that while the country may have plentiful access to renewable and mineral resources, building large-scale green hydrogen projects will also require access to low-cost financing...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.