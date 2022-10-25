×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Energy

WEBINAR | A just and inclusive energy transition for SA

Register now for a Business Day Dialogue — in partnership with the Konrad Adenauer Foundation and Ecumenical Foundation of Southern Africa — on October 27 at 9am

25 October 2022 - 17:37
Sponsored
Picture: 123RF/potjanun
Picture: 123RF/potjanun

Concerns about the impact of climate change has accelerated the global shift away from coal and towards the use of alternative energy sources. As a coal-rich country, the call to turn to renewable energy has caused consternation among stakeholders in the SA, especially communities whose livelihoods are directly linked to coal mining.

While the comprehensive uptake of renewables as part of the energy mix seems inevitable, it is crucial to ensure the transition is just and inclusive. Issues to consider include ways of restructuring work and maximizing the employment potential of energy alternatives, mitigating job losses in the coal mining value chain, and catering for the country’s short-, medium- and long-term energy security needs.  

What measures should be taken to ensure the transition to green energy is beneficial to local communities? 

Register now for a virtual Business Day Dialogue — in partnership with the Konrad Adenauer Foundation and Ecumenical Foundation of Southern Africa — when a panel of experts will unpack this question.

Moderated by media personality and best-selling author Joanne Joseph, the panel will include:

  • Bishop Dr Sithembele Sipuka, president of the Southern African Catholic Bishops’ Conference;
  • Bishop Geoff Davies, founder of the Southern African Faith Communities’ Environment Institute; and
  • Hilton Trollip, research fellow with the UCT's Global Risk Governance Programme.

Event details

  • Date: October 27 2022
  • Time: 9am — 10am
  • Location: online

Click here to register for this free webinar.

subscribe

Most read

1.
Dis-Chem expects bump in profit amid controversy
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
FNB makes retail bank leadership changes
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Jitters over China wipe R432bn off value of ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
GPI: New shareholder, new lease on life?
Companies
5.
Merchant West secures R1.1bn facility from Absa, ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.