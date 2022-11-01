×

Sasol to launch $750m in convertible bonds

01 November 2022 - 09:40 Nico Gous

Sasol will launch $750m (R13.67bn) five-year convertible bonds next week that will be used for corporate general purposes, including refinancing its debt, the chemicals and energy group said on Tuesday.

The convertible bonds, bonds that can be exchanged for shares, will be issued on November 8, and will pay a coupon of 4%-4.5% annually...

