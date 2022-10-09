×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Energy

Blow to Exxon as Putin orders seizure of oil and gas project

The Sakhalin-1 gives the Kremlin authority to decide whether foreign shareholders can retain stakes

09 October 2022 - 18:56 Sabrina Valle
Picture: 123RF/IONUTANSICA
Picture: 123RF/IONUTANSICA

Moscow/Houston — Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree that establishes a new operator for the ExxonMobil-led Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in Russia’s far east.

Putin’s move, which affects Exxon’s largest investment in Russia, mimics a strategy he used to seize control of other energy properties in the country.

The decree gives the Russian government authority to decide whether foreign shareholders can retain stakes in the project.

Exxon holds a 30% operator stake in Sakhalin-1, with Russian company Rosneft, India’s ONGC Videsh and Japan’s Sodeco as partners.

Oil production at the Sakhalin-1 project fell to just 10,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July from 220,000 bpd before Russia invaded Ukraine.

Exxon has been trying to exit its Russia operations and transfer its role in Sakhalin-1 to a partner since March, after international sanctions imposed on Moscow.

Russia’s government and Exxon have clashed, with the oil producer threatening to take the case to international arbitration.

Exxon declined to comment on Friday’s decree.

Japan’s Sodeco was not immediately available to comment, but an official of the industry ministry, which owns a 50% stake in the firm, said it is gathering information and talking with partners. Japan stopped buying crude from Russia in June.

Exxon took an impairment charge of $4.6bn in April for its Russian activities and said it was working with partners to transfer Sakhalin-1’s operation. It also reduced energy production and moved staff out of the country.

In August, Putin issued a decree that Exxon said made a secure and environmentally safe exit from Sakhalin-1 difficult. The US producer then issued a “note of difference”, a legal step before arbitration.

Friday’s decree said the Russian government was establishing a Russian company, managed by Rosneft subsidiary Sakhalinmorneftegaz-shelf, that will own investors’ rights in Sakhalin-1.

Foreign partners will have one month after the new company is created to ask the Russian government for shares in the new entity, the decree said.

Putin used a similar strategy in a July decree to seize full control of Sakhalin-2, another gas and oil project in the far east of Russia, with Shell and Japanese companies Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi as partners. Russia has approved applications by the two Japanese trading houses seeking to transfer their stakes to a new operator.

Reuters

Putin accuses Ukraine of orchestrating Crimea bridge blast

Bridge is a symbol of Moscow’s annexation of the peninsula
World
8 hours ago

Vladimir Putin turns 70, with fans and critics alike ordered to fawn

The patriarch of Moscow and All Russia implored the country to say two days of special prayers so that God grants Putin ‘health and longevity’
World
2 days ago

Putin not joking about using nuclear weapons, says Biden

President says we have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis
World
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Blow to Exxon as Putin orders seizure of oil and ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Private tertiary institutions want to be called ...
Companies
3.
Ellies eyes benefits from load-shedding and ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Huawei pushes fibre access in SA residential ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Ellies warns it could close its doors
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Major Norwegian energy company exits Russia

World / Europe

Putin bans oil companies, banks from exiting Russia

News

Exxon operating profits projected to double in record quarter

Companies / Energy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.