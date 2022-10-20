Business Day TV talks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
Sasol lost R16bn in market value on Thursday after the chemicals and energy group declared force majeure and said it is working to quantify the effect of the recent disruptions to rail and port services across its value chain.
The value of its shares fell as much as 11%, the worst intraday drop in two years, before pulling back to close 8% lower at R289.53 on the JSE...
Logistical disruptions wipe R16bn off Sasol’s value
Sasol tumbles on force majeure after Transnet strike bites
