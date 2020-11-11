SA gas discoveries face difficulties for use in local market, says PwC
Apart from the finds being 175km offshore and very deep, the resource is labelled a niche product
11 November 2020 - 19:20
The two significant gas condensate discoveries off the coast of Mossel Bay will prove challenging to use in the SA market, according to big-four auditing firm PwC.
In February 2019, Total announced a significant discovery at its Brulpadda well, south of Mossel Bay. Two weeks ago the French oil and gas major announced a similarly large find at the Luiperd well, which lies in the same exploration block.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now