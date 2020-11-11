Companies / Energy SA gas discoveries face difficulties for use in local market, says PwC Apart from the finds being 175km offshore and very deep, the resource is labelled a niche product BL PREMIUM

The two significant gas condensate discoveries off the coast of Mossel Bay will prove challenging to use in the SA market, according to big-four auditing firm PwC.

In February 2019, Total announced a significant discovery at its Brulpadda well, south of Mossel Bay. Two weeks ago the French oil and gas major announced a similarly large find at the Luiperd well, which lies in the same exploration block.